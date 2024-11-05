Gland Pharma soars as Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 282 cr

Gland Pharma surged 10.45% to Rs 1,778.15 after the company's net profit increased 9.39% to Rs 281.71 crore on 5.18% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,062.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

On consolidated basis, the firms net profit declined 15.74% to Rs 163.53 crore on 2.36% to Rs 1,405.83 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 256.78 crore, down 11.42% as compared with Rs 289.89 crore in second quarter of FY24.

For Q2 of FY25, EBITDA was Rs 296.1 crore, registering de-growth of 8%. EBITDA margin reduced from 21% to 23% during the quarter.

Revenue from US market stood at Rs 754.7 crore (up 3% YoY), revenue Europe was at Rs 245.9 crore (down 1% YoY), Canada, Australia and New Zealand stood at Rs 51.5 crore (up 45% YoY) while revenue from India was at Rs 87.4 crore and Rest of the world was at Rs 266.3 crore during the period under review.

Total capex incurred during the quarter was Rs 103.7 crore.

R&D expenses stood at Rs 49.3 crore in Q2 of FY25, (4.6% of revenue).

More From This Section

Cenexis gross profit shed 15% YoY to Rs 234.7 crore and revenue from operations decreased 5% YoY to Rs 339.9 crore during the quarter.

On outlook front, the company said that despite the near-term headwinds, it continued to strive to achieve short-term outlook: a positive EBITDA for Q4 of FY25. It maintains goal of a positive EBITDA for the next fiscal year, driven by an increase in revenue above the 200 million threshold.

Srinivas Sadu, executive chairman and CEO of Gland Pharma, said, We had a good first half of 2025 and are on course to achieve our outcomes for the full year. This quarter, we reported Rs 14,058 million in revenue and Rs 2,961 million in EBITDA, representing a 21% EBITDA margin. Although our overall EBITDA margin was affected by Cenexi, our base business maintained a steady 34% EBITDA margin. Our core regulated markets, particularly the United States, continue to perform well. Our overall performance is in line with expectations. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our strategic priorities, which include entering new markets and building a solid foundation for future growth.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered Heparin technology in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News