Parliament winter session LIVE news: Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha

The Parliament is expected to resume its normal functioning from Tuesday after days of disruption over demands of opposition parties, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating that members shared concern over the stalemate and "everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow".

Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation. On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya MP Raghav Chadha filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Tuesday, seeking to discuss the 'deteriorating law and order' situation and the 'rise in crimes' in the national capital. AAP Rajya MP Sanjay Singh has also filed an adjournment motion notice in the upper house seeking to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation concerning the 'increasing crimes' in Delhi. Singh had also filed a Suspension of Business Notice earlier on December 2 and also on November 29 seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital. In the notice Singh filed, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased." "Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight the worrying situation of crime in the capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23 pc, theft cases by 25.2 pc while attempted murders have increased by 18pc," Singh said in the notice. Adding on, the notice said, "Delhi tops the list of crimes against women among metros. This clearly shows the flaws in the functioning of law and order." "The increase in crimes against women and senior citizens, and 878 fatal road accidents are a matter of serious concern. Delhi is in panic due to gang wars on the streets and incidents of illegal extortion from traders," Singh added.