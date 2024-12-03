Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 60.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Net profit of Arka Fincap rose 60.69% to Rs 30.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.03% to Rs 193.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales193.72127.42 52 OPM %72.0075.74 -PBDT33.8227.58 23 PBT31.9125.51 25 NP30.2918.85 61

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

