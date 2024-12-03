Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 60.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.03% to Rs 193.72 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap rose 60.69% to Rs 30.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.03% to Rs 193.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.193.72127.4272.0075.7433.8227.5831.9125.5130.2918.85

