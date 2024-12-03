Godavari Biorefineries edges higher after signing exclusive license pact with Catalyxx

Godavari Biorefineries added 2.92% to Rs 355.40 after the company announced the signing of a strategic international license agreement with Catalyxx Inc for manufacturing biobutanol and higher alcohols in India.

This partnership grants GBL exclusive rights to leverage Catalyxxs technology for the conversion of ethanol to for up to 30,000 tons of biobutanol and other higher alcohols in India and selling globally.

Godavari will in the first phase, construct and operate a facility designed to produce 15,000 metric tons of biobutanol and higher alcohols annually.

Catalyxx Inc. is a leading company in sustainable chemistry. Catalyxx is dedicated to replacing the use of fossil-based chemicals and committed to transform the industry making it greener, more efficient and sustainable.

Samir Somaiya, chairman and managing director (CMD) of GBL, said: This partnership with Catalyxx Inc reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable chemistry and underscores our leadership in the bio-chemicals sector.

We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our business, the environment, and the communities we serve.

More From This Section

Godavari Biorefineries is an integrated sugar company operating in sugar, power, industrial alcohol and specialty chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News