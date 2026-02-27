Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. to launch Sodium Phosphates Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

Glenmark's Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 45 mM P/15 mL (3 mM P/mL), of Hospira, Inc. [NDA 018892], with the 15 mM P/5 mL (3 mM P/mL) and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) presentations expected to have the same therapeutic effect as that of the listed drug product upon which the FDA relied as the basis of safety and effectiveness.