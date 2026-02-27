NBCC (India) has received work orders worth approximately Rs 775.27 crore from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the comprehensive redevelopment of staff quarters in New Delhi.

The projects comprise the redevelopment of Old Rajinder Nagar staff quarters valued at Rs 437.79 crore and Safdarjung Development Area staff quarters valued at Rs 337.48 crore. The order value excludes marketing fees, which will be determined at a later stage.

Both contracts have been awarded in the normal course of business and will be executed under the project management consultancy (PMC) mode. The redevelopment will be undertaken on a self-sustainable model, wherein a portion of the built-up area (BUA) will be monetized to fund the project cost, while the balance BUA will be handed over for DDA staff use.

The Old Rajinder Nagar project involves 117 dwelling units with an envisaged BUA of around 99,635 square meters. The Safdarjung Development Area project comprises 152 dwelling units with a tentative built-up area of 65,925 square meters. Final BUA approvals will be subject to a detailed survey and submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the contracts do not qualify as related-party transactions. NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction. The company's consolidated net profit advanced 38.5% to Rs 197.22 crore on a 7.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,022.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.