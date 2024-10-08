Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.21%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1712.1, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 118.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1712.1, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24901.55. The Sensex is at 81363.7, up 0.39%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 0.46% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22977.8, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1720.2, up 2.22% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 118.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

