Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.55%, gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.55%, gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1928.6, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1928.6, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 25813.45. The Sensex is at 84244.6, down 0.28%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 1.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22686.8, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1931.2, up 2.46% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 29.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story