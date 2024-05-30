Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 72.84% to Rs 1.60 crore

Net loss of Glittek Granites reported to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.84% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.605.89 -73 6.9013.39 -48 OPM %-128.1321.56 --59.429.48 - PBDT-2.410.87 PL -5.68-0.01 -56700 PBT-2.470.67 PL -6.14-0.86 -614 NP-3.060.56 PL -6.14-0.78 -687

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

