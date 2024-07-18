GMR Airports Infra passenger traffic rises 8% YoY in June

GMR Airports Infrastructure's passenger traffic across all GMR Airports increased 8% year over year (YoY) in June 2024, to over 10.6 million passengers.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 6.4% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 12.8% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled the highest monthly traffic at around 6.4 million passengers (+9% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled the second-highest monthly passenger traffic recorded at around 2.2 million passengers (+9% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 6% YoY in June 2024, totaling to 69,055 movements.

GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination Airport.