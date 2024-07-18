Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports Infra passenger traffic rises 8% YoY in June

GMR Airports Infra passenger traffic rises 8% YoY in June

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GMR Airports Infrastructure's passenger traffic across all GMR Airports increased 8% year over year (YoY) in June 2024, to over 10.6 million passengers.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 6.4% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 12.8% YoY.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delhi Airport handled the highest monthly traffic at around 6.4 million passengers (+9% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled the second-highest monthly passenger traffic recorded at around 2.2 million passengers (+9% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 6% YoY in June 2024, totaling to 69,055 movements.

GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination Airport.

On a consolidated basis, GMR Airports Infrastructure reported net loss of Rs 120.97 crore in Q4 March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 441.47 crore in Q4 March 2023. Net sales rose 29.48% YoY to Rs 2446.78 crore in Q4 March 2024.

More From This Section

Indices trade flat; IT shares advance

Mphasis Ltd soars 0.38%, rises for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd up for fifth session

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.11%, rises for fifth straight session

BASF to sell its flocculants business for mining applications to Solenis

The scrip fell 1.35% to currently trade at Rs 95.63 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE: New highs; Sensex tops 81,000-mark, up 450 pts; Nifty above 24,700; TCS gains 3%

India proving to be source of solutions in multiple areas: NITI Aayog VC

Truckmaker Volvo beats profit expectations but says demand is easing

ICC AGM: Will Jay Shah take over as chairman or Barclay continue till 2025?

Budget 2024: PM Modi allies Nitish, Naidu demands billions, pile pressure

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story