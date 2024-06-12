Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 106.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.93% to Rs 1981.79 croreNet profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 106.35% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.93% to Rs 1981.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1396.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 411.20% to Rs 181.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.43% to Rs 7096.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5163.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
