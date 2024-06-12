Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Synthiko Foils standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Synthiko Foils standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 6.13 crore

Net profit of Synthiko Foils rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 25.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.136.06 1 25.8225.65 1 OPM %4.405.28 -2.942.73 - PBDT0.180.19 -5 0.450.44 2 PBT0.150.13 15 0.300.23 30 NP0.100.09 11 0.220.17 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Synthiko Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Fiberweb (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME IPO of GSM Foils subscribed 16.63 times

Stock alert: Wardwizard Innovations, Dollar Industries, TVS Supply Chain, HCL Tech

Weak Asian cues may put pressure on domestic stocks

Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as MD

Board of Castrol India approves change in directorate

Castro India announces change in Managing Director

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story