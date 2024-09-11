Goa Carbon jumps on resuming operations at Goa unit

Goa Carbon gained 6.45% to Rs 827.20 after the company informed that it has resumed operations at its Goa unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa.

The company on 29 July 2024 informed that the operations at its Goa unit had been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from the same date. The operations are resumed now.

The Kiln has been lit up, after preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production shall resume shortly, the firm stated.

Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke.