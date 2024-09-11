Aurionpro Solutions bags contract worth Rs 200-cr from Panvel Municipal Corporation

Aurionpro Solutions informed that it has received contract to deliver, implement, and maintain the safe city project from Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra. The company has been appointed as the technology partner for the Panvel safe city initiative. This landmark project will involve the installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies, transforming the city's safety and security infrastructure. The company has been appointed as the technology partner for the Panvel safe city initiative. This landmark project will involve the installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies, transforming the city's safety and security infrastructure. The scope of the project includes the establishment of data centers, control command center, and video analytics capabilities to enable real-time monitoring and faster response times. Additionally, cuttiedge AI-powered technologies such as facial recognition systems, an IP-based public announcement system, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and an e-challan mechanism will be integrated, providing a robust framework for crime prevention, with a special focus on enhancing security measures for women. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), which governs 29 revenue villages and key CIDCO colonies, now oversees an expanded jurisdiction of 110 square kilometers following the transfer of civic infrastructure by CIDCO. In a significant move to enhance public safety, PMC has initiated the "Safe Panvel Project," aimed at modernizing the city's security infrastructure.

The contract is a 5 year deal valued at over Rs 200 crore. The initial phase of project implementation will be executed over the next 12 months, followed by a loterm maintenance and support phase.

Sanjay Bali, President and Global Head of Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, stated, "We are pleased to partner with the Municipality of Panvel in this landmark project and are grateful for the trust they have placed in Aurionpro. This is one of our largest order wins in this space, reinforcing our position as a preferred partner for the governments, with the technology portfolio and the expertise to handle complex and transformative technology implementations.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 13.02% to Rs 44.60 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 39.46 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.97% to Rs 261.62 crore as compared with Rs 246.87 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions fell 1.23% to currently trade at Rs 1,889.90 on the BSE.

