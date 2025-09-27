Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat reports incident at iron ore pellet plant at Siltara, Chhattisgarh

Godawari Power & Ispat reports incident at iron ore pellet plant at Siltara, Chhattisgarh

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Godawari Power & Ispat reported the collapse of refractory of side wall of travel grate of the iron ore pellet plant situated at Siltara Industrial Area, Siltara, Raipur Chhattisgarh on Friday on 26 September 2025, evening around 5.00 PM during the routine plant inspection activity causing death of 6 employees and injury to 6 other employees working in the vicinity. The injured employees were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The management of GPIL deeply mourns the unfortunate death of 6 employees in the incidence.

An internal enquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and GPIL is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent reoccurrence of such incident in future. Till the completion of internal enquiry and due diligence to determine the route cause of the incident and till the resetting of the refractory lining in the travel grate of the pellet plant, the operations of the iron ore pellet plant will be closed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaykay Enterprises arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Ramco Industries allots 32,500 equity shares under ESOS

Azad Engineering inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Azad India Mobility inks lease deal with Azad Coach Builders to set up electric bus facility

Bharat Forge, BEML and Data Patterns ink pact to jointly bid for AMCA project

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story