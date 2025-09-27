Godawari Power & Ispat reports incident at iron ore pellet plant at Siltara, Chhattisgarh

Godawari Power & Ispat reported the collapse of refractory of side wall of travel grate of the iron ore pellet plant situated at Siltara Industrial Area, Siltara, Raipur Chhattisgarh on Friday on 26 September 2025, evening around 5.00 PM during the routine plant inspection activity causing death of 6 employees and injury to 6 other employees working in the vicinity. The injured employees were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The management of GPIL deeply mourns the unfortunate death of 6 employees in the incidence.

An internal enquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and GPIL is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent reoccurrence of such incident in future. Till the completion of internal enquiry and due diligence to determine the route cause of the incident and till the resetting of the refractory lining in the travel grate of the pellet plant, the operations of the iron ore pellet plant will be closed.