Godawari Power & Ispat reports incident at iron ore pellet plant at Siltara, Chhattisgarh

The management of GPIL deeply mourns the unfortunate death of 6 employees in the incidence.
An internal enquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and GPIL is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent reoccurrence of such incident in future. Till the completion of internal enquiry and due diligence to determine the route cause of the incident and till the resetting of the refractory lining in the travel grate of the pellet plant, the operations of the iron ore pellet plant will be closed.
