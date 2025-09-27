Bharat Forge, BEML and Data Patterns ink pact to jointly bid for AMCA project

Bharat Forge, BEML and Data Patterns (India) on Friday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

The AMCA is a fifth-generation stealth fighter project spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

The MoU will allow the three companies to jointly participate in ADAs Expression of Interest (EoI) process for the indigenous fighter programme.

Fully designed in India, the AMCA is envisioned as a stealth aircraft with super-cruise capability, advanced avionics, internal weapons bays and electronic warfare systems, placing it in the category of next-generation combat platforms.

The alliance marks a significant private-public collaboration, with engineering major Bharat Forge, defence PSU BEML and avionics specialist Data Patterns pooling their expertise to support one of Indias most ambitious defence projects.