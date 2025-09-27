Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Industries allots 32,500 equity shares under ESOS

Ramco Industries allots 32,500 equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ramco Industries has allotted 32,500 equity shares under ESOS on 27 September 2025. Consequent to this, the equity share capital of the Company has increased from 8,68,09,060 equity shares of Re.1/- each to 8,68,41,560 equity shares of Re.1/- each. Subsequent to this allotment, the Company's paid up share capital stands at Rs.8,68,41,560/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Azad Engineering inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Azad India Mobility inks lease deal with Azad Coach Builders to set up electric bus facility

Bharat Forge, BEML and Data Patterns ink pact to jointly bid for AMCA project

Protean eGov CIO Dharmesh Parekh resigns

Bharat Forge signs tripartite MoU with BEML and Data Patterns (India)

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story