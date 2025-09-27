Ramco Industries allots 32,500 equity shares under ESOS

Ramco Industries has allotted 32,500 equity shares under ESOS on 27 September 2025. Consequent to this, the equity share capital of the Company has increased from 8,68,09,060 equity shares of Re.1/- each to 8,68,41,560 equity shares of Re.1/- each. Subsequent to this allotment, the Company's paid up share capital stands at Rs.8,68,41,560/-.

