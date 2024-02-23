Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej board OKs raising Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Godrej Industries announced that its management committee of the board has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.

In series 1 debentures, the company will issue 25,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over subscription the company will issue additional 25,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 250 crore, collectively aggregating up to 50,000 NCDs each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Consequently, in series 2, the company will issue 25,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over subscription of 25,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 250 crore, collectively aggregating up to Rs 50,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 66.17% to Rs 160.41 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 314.58 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 6.57% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,590.08 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.44% to Rs 804.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

