Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 229.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 229.46% to Rs 287.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 4804.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3937.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4804.963937.6111.966.74536.58329.70428.66240.40287.6287.30

