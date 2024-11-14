Softsol India standalone net profit rises 146.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.71% to Rs 3.07 croreNet profit of Softsol India rose 146.71% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.71% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.073.40 -10 OPM %58.6367.65 -PBDT3.723.52 6 PBT3.242.99 8 NP3.751.52 147
