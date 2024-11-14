Softsol India standalone net profit rises 146.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.71% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Softsol India rose 146.71% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.71% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.073.4058.6367.653.723.523.242.993.751.52

