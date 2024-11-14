Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Softsol India standalone net profit rises 146.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Softsol India standalone net profit rises 146.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.71% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Softsol India rose 146.71% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.71% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.073.40 -10 OPM %58.6367.65 -PBDT3.723.52 6 PBT3.242.99 8 NP3.751.52 147

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 77,650 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,550; Titan drags

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story