Godrej Properties records Rs 3,000 cr sales from its Godrej Zenith project

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold over 1050 homes worth over Rs 3,000 crores in its project, Godrej Zenith, located in Sector 89, Gurugram. This is Godrej Properties' most successful ever launch in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved.

Godrej Zenith is GPL's largest residential development in Gurugram. The company has recorded a 473 % YoY increase in sales in Gurugram in FY24 and has a strong launch pipeline for FY25 which includes new project launches planned in Sector 103, Sector 43, and Sector 54. These planned launches will significantly strengthen GPL's presence in the city.

This is the second time in Gurugram, and the fourth time pan India, that GPL has recorded sales of over Rs 2,000 crore during launch in FY24. The company sold inventory worth Rs 2,690 crore in its project, Godrej Reserve, located in Kandivali, Mumbai in Q4 FY24. It also sold inventory worth over Rs 2,875 crore in its project, Godrej Aristocrat, located in Sector 49 on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, and achieved sales worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Tropical Isle in Noida in Q2 FY24.

