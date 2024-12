Goldiam International has opened its second retail operations of the Company situated at Shree Krishna Paradise CHS, Shop No. 12, Opp Tata Power Plant, Sector 12, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra- 410210 opens to the public today i.e. on 13 December 2024 under brand name ORIGEM.

Earlier in October, the company had opened its first store at Borivali West.

