Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.38%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 26.72% over last one month compared to 15.02% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 0.38% today to trade at Rs 1832.55. The BSE Realty index is down 0.81% to quote at 8414.4. The index is up 15.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 0.35% and Sobha Ltd lost 0.19% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 37.79 % over last one year compared to the 15.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 26.72% over last one month compared to 15.02% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10617 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1071.93 on 21 Dec 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News