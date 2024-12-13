Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welspun Tubular LLC undertakes expansion and upgrade of its Little Rock facility in USA

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Welspun Tubular LLC, a step-down subsidiary of Welspun Corp, today conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its HFIW pipe manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. This expansion represents a $100 million investment announced on 02 September 2024, to expand and upgrade the company's line pipe portfolio in the United States. Welspun Corp is one of top three manufacturers of large diameter line pipes globally. The expansion is expected to add an additional 175 jobs at its plant in Little Rock. The upgrade is expected to be completed by March 2026.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

