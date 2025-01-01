Goodluck India rallies after commencing hydraulic tubes manufacturing unit in UP

Goodluck India climbed 3.64% to Rs 964.5 after the company's hydraulic tubes manufacturing plant situated at Sikandarabad Industrial Area, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has commenced commercial production with effect from 1 January 2025.

On 15th September 2024, the company had inaugurated its hydraulic tubes manufacturing plant having an installed capacity of 50,000 MT at Bulandshahr in Sikandrabad at an estimated investment of over Rs 200 crore.

The highly specialised hydraulic tubes, which will find applications in construction machinery, light commercial vehicles and other industrial equipments, will act as a replacement for seamless tubes and help substitute imports.

Goodluck India manufactures sheets, pipes, engineering structures, fabricated structures, forgings, and automobile tubes. The company has five manufacturing facilities in Sikanderabad (Uttar Pradesh) and one recently operational in Kutch (Gujarat), with a total installed capacity of more than 300,000 tonne per annum.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 33.2% to Rs 46.21 crore on 10.4% increase in net sales to Rs 966.40 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

