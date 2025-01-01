TVS Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and NLC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2025.

TVS Holdings Ltd tumbled 10.40% to Rs 9476.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 424 shares in the past one month.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 5.15% to Rs 375.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34360 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd crashed 4.43% to Rs 4989.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5605 shares in the past one month.

CRISIL Ltd corrected 4.06% to Rs 6413.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3564 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd dropped 3.42% to Rs 242.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89168 shares in the past one month.

