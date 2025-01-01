Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, Sagility India Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 January 2025.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd tumbled 7.34% to Rs 78.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39800 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd lost 5.63% to Rs 13.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 457.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sagility India Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 47.94. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd corrected 4.96% to Rs 15.72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 82397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

