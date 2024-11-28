Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Government making continuous effort to promote IT industry in small cities and towns

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The Government of India is making continuous efforts to promote IT industry in smaller cities and towns and has initiated multiple schemes and programmes for growth of IT industry in this regard. The Software Technology Park (STP) is the one of the most important scheme in this effort. Under this scheme, Software Technology Parks have been established in 65 cities across India with 57 centres in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Bhagalpur, Indore, Rourkela, Madurai, Kohima etc. The STP centres provide incubator facility which help entrepreneurs to convert their innovative ideas into startups.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

