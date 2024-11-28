KEC Intl spurts after bagging order worth Rs 1,704-cr

KEC International jumped 4.55% to Rs 1,070 after the company announced that it has secured prestigious turnkey order worth Rs 1,704 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

The project includes design, supply and installation of 765 kV transmission lines and GIS substations.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. These 765 kV orders from PGCIL have further strengthened our India T&D order book, reaffirming our confidence in the continued strong growth of this business. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at Rs. 16,300 crores, reflecting an impressive growth of over 60% compared to last year.

KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar and railways), civil construction with a focus on construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.

KEC International has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

