Indices trade with tiny gains; PSU bank shares rally for 5th day

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 38.87 points or 0.04% to 80,267. The Nifty 50 index rose 30 points or 0.12% to 24,304.5.
The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.07%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,691 shares rose and 909 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.25% to 6,868.75. The index surged 8.70% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.17%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.9%), Indian Bank (up 2.49%), UCO Bank (up 2.49%), Bank of India (up 2.44%), Central Bank of India (up 1.65%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.54%), Canara Bank (up 1.49%), State Bank of India (up 1.24%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.13%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
NBCC (India) rallied 4.36% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for the development of a 10-acre institutional plot in Noida Sector 62.
KEC International added 2.84% after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious turnkey order worth Rs 1,704 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).
Sonata Software rose 1.02% after the company said that it has secured a multi-million dollar modernization deal with a global leader in access solutions to standardize the clients APAC business processes across 13 countries.
