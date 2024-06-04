Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.10% GS 2034 for a notified amount of ₹20,000 crore and (ii) 7.30% GS 2053 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method for 7.10% GS 2034 and 7.30% GS 2053. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 07, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

