Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 31,000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.10% GS 2034 for a notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore and (ii) 7.34% GS 2064 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on August 09, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

