Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 204.28% in the June 2024 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 204.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 223.26 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 204.28% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 223.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales223.26213.64 5 OPM %14.0215.90 -PBDT33.4915.56 115 PBT24.218.48 185 NP17.075.61 204

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Akums Drugs IPO listing: Shares make muted debut on BSE, NSE; Book profit?

LIVE news: All-party meet underway on Bangladesh turmoil , EAM S Jaishankar briefing senior leaders

Rupee recovers from all-time low levels, opens 25 paise higher at 83.84

Patel Engineering stock price zooms 7% as JV bags project worth Rs 318 cr

More regulation needed to curb retail speculation in F&O: Amisha Vora

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story