Broader mkt rallies; realty shares in demand

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 664.35 points or 0.74% to 79,350.16. The Nifty 50 index added 180.80 points or 0.75% to 24,236.40.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.64%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,727 shares rose and 890 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 11.48% to 18.03.
Results today:
Tata Power (up 2.50%), Vedanta (down 1.03%), TVS Motor (up 0.72%), Lupin (down 0.31%), 3M India (up 2.48%), Bajaj Electricals (up 1.65%), Bata India (up 1.10%), Blue Jet Healthcare (up 1.70%), Blue Star (up 0.22%), BOSCH (up 2.09%), Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals (up 1.90%), Cummins India (up 1.39%), EIH Hotels (down 0.19%), Fortis Healthcare (up 0.78%), Fusion MicroFinance (up 0.95%), Gland Pharma (up 3.95%), Graphite India (up 1.75%), Gujarat Gas (up 2.87%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (up 1.91%), IIFL Finance (up 1.39%), Indigo Paints (up 2.49%), J. Kumar Infraprojects (up 2.03%), Linde India (up 1.01%), NCC (up 1.13%), Power Finance Corporation of India (up 2.95%), PI Industries (up 1.86%), PB Fintech (up 0.94%), Raymond (up 3.41%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index added 2.21% to 1,014.20. The index tumbled 7.27% in the past four trading sessions.
Brigade Enterprises (up 6.54%), Godrej Properties (up 5%), DLF (up 2.97%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.57%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.46%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.23%), Sobha (up 1.55%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.95%) edged higher.
On the other hand, Macrotech Developers (down 1.36%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.39%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bharti Hexacom declined 1.20%. The companys standalone net profit surged to Rs 511 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 223 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue rose 2% YoY to Rs 1,911 crore in Q1 FY25.
Aster DM Healthcare gained 2.98%. The company informed that its chief executive officer (CEO), Dr. Nitish Shetty has tendered his resignation on 5 August 2024, for pursuing an entrepreneurial opportunity.
V-mart Retail surged 9.58%. The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 16% to Rs 786 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 679 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
