Government unveils policy for cargo promotion Jalvahak to boost inland waterways

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday unveiled a major policy for Cargo Promotion - Jalvahak - incentivising movement of long haul cargo via National Waterways 1 (river Ganga) as well as for National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra) and National Waterways 16 (river Barak). The Union Minister also flagged off cargo ships - MV AAI, MV Homi Bhaba along with MV Trishul with two Dumb Barges Ajay & Dikhu - from the GR Jetty . This marks the beginning of fixed Scheduled Service of Cargo Vessels from Haldia for NW 1 and NW 2. The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service will ply vessels between Kolkata - Patna - Varanasi - Patna - Kolkata stretch of NW 1 and between Kolkata and Pandu in Guwahati on NW 2 via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

