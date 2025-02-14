Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 19.86 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 13.92% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.8614.853.126.730.670.970.610.930.900.79

