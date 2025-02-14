Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 19.86 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 13.92% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.8614.85 34 OPM %3.126.73 -PBDT0.670.97 -31 PBT0.610.93 -34 NP0.900.79 14

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

