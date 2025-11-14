Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 136.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.00% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 136.07% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.00% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.1421.685.523.320.700.760.700.701.440.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News