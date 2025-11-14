TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 12.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.01% to Rs 26.93 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 12.73% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.01% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.9316.8378.5780.9922.0314.3815.2812.9410.459.27

