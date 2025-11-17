GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 12.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.62% to Rs 152.16 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 12.78% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 152.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.152.16125.115.266.148.557.737.396.545.474.85

