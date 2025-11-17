Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 83% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Ashoka Buildcon slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 83% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashoka Buildcon dropped 4.10% to Rs 190.50 after the company reported 82.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 457.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 25.62% YoY to Rs 1,851.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The companys profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 283.53 crore in Q2 FY26, down 47.50% from Rs 540.10 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 219.29 crore in the quarter.

Total expenses declined 18.33% YoY to Rs 1,624.40 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 409.15 crore (down 40.04% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 107.55 crore (down 6.57% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 317.98 crore (up 3.59% YoY).

On a half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit dropped 51.35% to Rs 295.46 crore on 24.54% decrease in revenue to Rs 3,738.25 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Carraro India gains after Q2 PAT rises 44% YoY to Rs 32 cr

TMPV Q2 PAT skyrockets 2,110% YoY to Rs 76,170 cr on commercial vehicle demerger

Texmaco Rail & Engineering gains after securing Rs 13-crore order from DMRC

Anant Raj climbs after ARCPL inks MoU with APEDB to build data center, IT park

INR edges lower in opening trades

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story