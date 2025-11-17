Ashoka Buildcon slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 83% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Ashoka Buildcon dropped 4.10% to Rs 190.50 after the company reported 82.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 457.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.However, revenue from operations fell 25.62% YoY to Rs 1,851.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The companys profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 283.53 crore in Q2 FY26, down 47.50% from Rs 540.10 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 219.29 crore in the quarter.
Total expenses declined 18.33% YoY to Rs 1,624.40 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 409.15 crore (down 40.04% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 107.55 crore (down 6.57% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 317.98 crore (up 3.59% YoY).
On a half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit dropped 51.35% to Rs 295.46 crore on 24.54% decrease in revenue to Rs 3,738.25 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.
