GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 21.58% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 182.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.02% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 609.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 655.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

