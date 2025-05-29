Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 87.41 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 49.16% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 87.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.67% to Rs 14.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 327.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

