Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 87.41 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 49.16% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 87.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.67% to Rs 14.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 327.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales87.4175.76 15 327.71287.07 14 OPM %3.964.13 -5.413.26 - PBDT3.998.88 -55 20.5417.28 19 PBT2.737.36 -63 15.5412.24 27 NP3.035.96 -49 14.4010.46 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 65.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story