Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 65.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.16% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 65.84% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.16% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.79% to Rs 17.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.55% to Rs 21.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.057.1221.1627.6875.4175.9877.7475.042.866.8021.2623.662.856.7821.1923.582.356.8817.4920.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News