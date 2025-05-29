Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 65.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 65.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 57.16% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 65.84% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.16% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.79% to Rs 17.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.55% to Rs 21.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.057.12 -57 21.1627.68 -24 OPM %75.4175.98 -77.7475.04 - PBDT2.866.80 -58 21.2623.66 -10 PBT2.856.78 -58 21.1923.58 -10 NP2.356.88 -66 17.4920.77 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 68.12% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story