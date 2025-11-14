Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Grandma Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.040.16-125.000-0.050.05-0.050.05-0.05-1.11

