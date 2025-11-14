XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 4.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 17.99 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 4.14% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.9918.5011.6216.002.423.351.682.531.761.69

