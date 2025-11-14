Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 39.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 182.86 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 39.84% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 182.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 146.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.182.86146.2316.9315.7434.5125.6133.3224.5024.7817.72

