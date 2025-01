Interarch Building Products has secured two orders aggregating Rs 221 crore.

The first order is from TATA Semiconductor Assembly & Testing for their semiconductor manufacturing facility in Jagiroad, Morigaon, Assam.

The second order is for Agratas Energy Storage Solutions for the construction of India's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

In both these projects, Tata Projects is the EPC contractor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News