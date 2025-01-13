Stock Alert: DMart, Just Dial, Sunteck Realty, Ugro Capital, NCL Inds

Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan bank, Hindustan copper, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, LTF shares are banned from trading on Monday, 13 January 2025.

Earnings today:

Anand Rathi Wealth, Angel One, Delta Corp, Den Networks, HCL Technologies, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Lotus Chocolate Co., and Marathon Nextgen Realty will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Just Dial reported 42.71% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 92.01 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 8.41% YoY to Rs 287.33 crore during the quarter.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)s consolidated net profit increased 4.8% to Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 690.61 crore inQ3 FY24. Net sales jumped 17.7% YoY to Rs 15,972.55 crore during the quarter.

Sunteck Realty said that its pre-sales jumped 39.56% to Rs 635 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 455 crore in Q3 FY24.

Waaree Energies has announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with Enel Green Power Development S.r.l. for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Enel Green Power India (EGPIPL) for an amount of up to Rs 792 crore.

Spicejet said that it will unground 10 aircraft by mid‐April 2025, of which four would be the companys Boeing 737 MAX planes.

HEG announced that it has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TACC and Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT) to explore joint graphene manufacturing initiatives.

NCL Industries said that its cement production stood at 661,049 MT in Q3 FY25, registering a de-growth of 12% as compared with 749,703 MT produced in Q3 FY24.

Ugro capitals assets under management (AUM) jumped 32% YoY to Rs 11,050 crore in Q3 FY25. UGROs micro enterprises secured loans disbursement crossed Rs 500 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 180 crore in Q3 FY24.

