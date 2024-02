Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 47.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 16.35 crore

Net profit of Graviss Hospitality rose 47.81% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.16.3515.2834.7427.235.854.924.873.814.052.74

