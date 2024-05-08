Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 90.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 672.53 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 90.39% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 672.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 826.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 135.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 78.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 2633.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2699.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

